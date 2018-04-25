NFL Dallas

Indiana TE could be project for future playmaker

By: Michael Wesp

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 05:18 PM CDT

(NEXSTAR) - Jason Witten has been a steady star on the Cowboys roster for more than a decade, but it's time for Dallas to start looking for his replacement.

Analysts expect Indiana's Ian Thomas to be selected in the mid rounds. It's possible he lands in Dallas.

While only catching 28 passes in two seasons after a junior college transfer, Thomas has shown he can grow into a big role and be used in a wide variety of formations.

 

STATS

Position: Tight End

School: Indiana

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 248

