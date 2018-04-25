Josh Allen a long-shot draft prospect for Cowboys

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(NEXSTAR) - The Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is on record saying he would like another quarterback to backup his talented young QB, Dak Prescott.

Although it's a stretch, the team could trade up and grab Josh Allen if he were fall on draft night.

Allen is a bit of an enigma when it comes to where he will be taken. The prospect has been rumored as high as number one, but could fall into the teens.

The Wyoming product has great arm strength and size, but there are concerns surrounding his accuracy in college.

STATS

Position: Quarterback

School: Wyoming

Year: Senior

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 237