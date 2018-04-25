LSU playmaker could be a good replacement for Dez Bryant
(NEXSTAR) - LSU's DJ Chark has been climbing up the draft board ever since his final collegiate game.
The receiver clocked a blazing 4.34 time at the Combine and could go in the first round. A lot of analysts say he would be a prime pick for the Cowboys after they let Dez Bryant go.
Chark is known as a big play threat, but is a bit raw in his route running.
STATS
Position: Wide Receiver
School: LSU
Year: Senior
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 198
