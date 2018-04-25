One-handed UCF star could tackle the NFL next in Dallas

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

One of the biggest story lines in the NFL Draft has been Shaquem Griffin.

The UCF linebacker was born without a left hand, but that hasn't stopped him from excelling on the field. The defensive force was first-team all-conference, the 2017 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Defensive MVP and he played on an undefeated team.

The linebacker also destroyed the competition at the NFL combine with a 4.34 time in the 40-yard dash. The next closest at his position was a 4.51

Griffin is projected to be taken in the 5th or 6th round.

STATS

Position: Linebacker

School: UCF

Year: Senior

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 223