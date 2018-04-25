Penn State safety could fill a need a for Dallas Cowboys

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Cowboys have shown in previous drafts they are willing to fill the need for a stronger secondary.

It's possible the team continues to shore up their defensive backs with another safety in Marcus Allen out of Penn State.

The mid-round prospect is known for stopping the run with only one interception in 52 games. He also managed more than 300 tackles during his four years in State College.

STATS

Position: Safety

School: Penn State

Year: Senior

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 202