NFL Dallas

Stanford DT could fill the gap for Cowboys

By: Michael Wesp

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 04:07 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2018 04:07 PM CDT

If the Dallas Cowboys are looking to fill the interior of their line, Harrison Phillips could be their man.

The Standford Cardinal is a projected late first round, early second round pick.

Phillips totaled more than 103 tackles in 2017, an amazing statistics considering no other lineman reached 100 tackles.

 

STATS

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Stanford

Year: Senior

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 295

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected