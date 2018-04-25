Stanford DT could fill the gap for Cowboys

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If the Dallas Cowboys are looking to fill the interior of their line, Harrison Phillips could be their man.

The Standford Cardinal is a projected late first round, early second round pick.

Phillips totaled more than 103 tackles in 2017, an amazing statistics considering no other lineman reached 100 tackles.

STATS

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Stanford

Year: Senior

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 295