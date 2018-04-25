Texas talent to the Cowboys?

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Dallas Cowboys could take a long look at a homegrown athlete in Armani Watts on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Watts was a consistent playmaker while at A&M. His work on the field earned him a third-team AP All-American honor as a senior.

The safety also managed 100 tackles in his sophomore season.

STATS

Position: Safety

School: Texas A&M

Year: Senior

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 191