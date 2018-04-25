Texas talent to the Cowboys?
The Dallas Cowboys could take a long look at a homegrown athlete in Armani Watts on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.
Watts was a consistent playmaker while at A&M. His work on the field earned him a third-team AP All-American honor as a senior.
The safety also managed 100 tackles in his sophomore season.
STATS
Position: Safety
School: Texas A&M
Year: Senior
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 191
