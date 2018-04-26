UTSA star could soon be wearing a star on his helmet
(NEXSTAR) - A UTSA standout could find himself headed north to play in Jerry's World.
The Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year will probably be evaluated closely, considering he plays in a need position of the Cowboys.
It also doesn't hurt he holds school records for sacks, tackles for loss and quarterback hurries.
The defensive end is top-20 talent who has ideal traits for a pass rusher in the NFL.
STATS
Position: Defensive End
School: UTSA
Year: Senior
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 259
