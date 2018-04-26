UTSA star could soon be wearing a star on his helmet

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(NEXSTAR) - A UTSA standout could find himself headed north to play in Jerry's World.

The Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year will probably be evaluated closely, considering he plays in a need position of the Cowboys.

It also doesn't hurt he holds school records for sacks, tackles for loss and quarterback hurries.

The defensive end is top-20 talent who has ideal traits for a pass rusher in the NFL.

STATS

Position: Defensive End

School: UTSA

Year: Senior

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 259