Reddies Claim Fifth Straight GAC Golf Title

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOT SPRINGS, AR - Henderson State claimed its fifth consecutive Great American Conference Men’s Golf Championship as the Reddies posted a final round team score of 289 to finish with a 54-hole total of 863, Tuesday at the Hot Springs Country Club.

The Reddies’ fifth title is the most since Henderson claimed seventh straight Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference championships from 1985 to 1991.

With the win, Henderson receives the automatic bid to the NCAA Central/Midwest Regional May 7-9 in Findlay, Ohio. The Reddies’ will be making their sixth straight trip to the postseason event.

Henderson began the final day with a 10 stroke lead over Arkansas Tech. The Wonder Boys were able to pick up just one stroke on the front nine, but the Reddies were able to better ATU by three strokes on the back side to win by 12 strokes.

Trey DePriest was Henderson’s top finisher placing fifth with a 1-under par 215 to earn GAC All-Tournament honors. The freshman from Monette, Ark. posted a final round 77.

DePriest tied for a team-best 12 birdies for the tournament and was even-par in par 4 scoring.

Nick Shapiro ended tied for sixth after a final round 73. The sophomore from Plano, Texas completed the 54-hole event with a 217, 1-over par. Shapiro’s tournament also included 12 birdies

Cameron McRae also placed in the top 10 with a 219 tournament total. The junior from Hot Springs carded a final round 74 to tie for 10th .



McRae had Henderson’s lone eagle for the tournament to go along with 37 pars.

Mitchell Ford began his final round going out in 2-under par 34 with a pair of birdies on the front nine and finished the round with an even-par 72 to finish with a 220 and tie for 13th -place.

Kevin Boutier made the biggest move of the day jumping 12 spots to tie for 16th having a 221 total. The junior from Montrouge, France finished the day at 2-under par 70 on the par 72, 6,713-yard Hot Springs Country Club Arlington Course.