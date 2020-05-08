Aidan Porter

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
New fund provides more than $1.3 million for research commercialization
Top Stories
Pulaski County deputies investigating deadly shooting
Seeing COVID-19 through the eyes of a WWII veteran
Video
Overnight storms cause damage to parts of west-central and southwest Arkansas
Betty White to star in Lifetime Network Christmas movie at age 98
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
AP Exclusive: 70% of US Olympic sports applied for PPP funds
Top Stories
Capitals cut ties with Leipsic after disparaging comments
Pimlico to be renovated and keep Preakness after bill passes
Some Spanish soccer teams resume individual training
Taiwan baseball fans allowed inside stadium but sit apart
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Yes We’re Open
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Aidan Porter
2020 Yearbook
Posted:
May 8, 2020 / 10:24 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 8, 2020 / 10:24 AM CDT
He’s graduating from Cabot High School.
Trending Stories
Outlets of Little Rock retailers, eateries begin reopening Friday
Pine Bluff citizens disobeying city’s curfew by drag racing, drifting and doing burnouts
Pulaski County deputies investigating deadly shooting
Overnight storms cause damage to parts of west-central and southwest Arkansas
Saracen Casino in Pine Bluff looks to open on May 18 with restrictions
Video