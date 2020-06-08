Autumn Davila

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
New Zealand declares itself coronavirus-free
Top Stories
Teen who spent 10 hours cleaning up after a protest is rewarded with a car and a college scholarship
LR Mayor announces city curfew lifted
Video
Police back off as peaceful protests push deep reforms
Doorbell video shows Missouri police officer hitting suspect with vehicle
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
Balotelli reportedly fired by Brescia — his hometown club
Top Stories
Hamilton a big sporting voice in Black Lives Matter movement
Müller the chef serves up title-winning assists for Bayern
Former NFL player Reche Caldwell shot, killed outside Florida home
Drew Brees’ wife apologizes for husband’s comments on flag
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Autumn Davila
2020 Yearbook
Posted:
Jun 8, 2020 / 10:09 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 8, 2020 / 10:09 AM CDT
She’s a 2020 Summa Cum Laude graduate of Harmony Grove High School.
Trending Stories
Interactive Radar
Tracking Tropical Depression Cristobal
Video
Weather
Arkansas Crime Watch: Violent outbursts follow peaceful protests, bail set for officers involved in George Floyd’s death, Alexander police officer shot and killed
Video
UPDATE: Victim identified, suspect arrested in connection to 2nd and Cross Street murder Friday night
Video