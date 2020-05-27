Beauregard Castleberry

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 27, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Biden calls Trump ‘an absolute fool’ for mocking masks during pandemic
Video
Former Razorback Leroy Sutton III Passes Away
Trump threatens to regulate or close social media after Twitter fact-checks him
Body of missing 5-year-old boy found in river in California
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
Zoom calls, drive-ins: Danes get creative for soccer restart
Top Stories
Former Razorback Leroy Sutton III Passes Away
Dortmund falls short again, losing to Bayern in key match
NWSL returning to play with summertime tournament in Utah
The Latest: French federation rejects 22-team 2nd division
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Yes We’re Open
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Beauregard Castleberry
2020 Yearbook
Posted:
May 27, 2020 / 10:04 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 27, 2020 / 10:04 AM CDT
He’s one of four valedictorians graduating from Warren High School.
Trending Stories
Don’t throw it away! IRS stimulus card payments arriving in unmarked envelopes
Coronavirus in Ark.: 6,180 confirmed cases with 119 deaths, according to Arkansas Department of Health
Video
Popeyes manager in LR gives food and shoes to homeless woman; customer pays it forward
Video
Weather
Yell County sees spike in COVID-19 cases, attributed to outbreak at poultry facility
Video