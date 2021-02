CONWAY, Ark. – Disabled yet determined, a team manager for Conway makes a dream come true.

JD Grimes has a disability called tuberous sclerosis. A huge basketball fan, he’s been a team manager for the Wampus Cats since the 7th grade. On Friday vs Central, in his last home game, JD was not just in uniform, but he scored the first points of his basketball career.

Nick Walters visits with JD’s coaches and parents to hear their reactions to the moment.