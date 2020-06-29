Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Man shot Saturday while driving in Little Rock, police investigating
Top Stories
Monday storm causing flooding across the state of Arkansas
Video
UPDATE: LRPD investigating homicide at house of man shot and killed by ASP
Video
Goggle-wearing trio of dogs hikes Nevada trails
Video
COVID-19 case confirmed in Mountain Pine School district
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
Patriots hope winning still in fashion for new QB Newton
Top Stories
Roster shuffle: Plans change in MLB because of health issues
Nationals’ Zimmerman and Ross opting out of MLB season
Watney bored in isolation, nervous about how he got virus
The Latest: Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie tests positive for virus
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Carter Ennis
2020 Yearbook
Posted:
Jun 29, 2020 / 05:34 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 29, 2020 / 05:34 PM CDT
The 2020 graduate of Atkins High School was the class salutatorian.
Trending Stories
Arkansas Children’s Hospital worker shot at after leaving work Saturday afternoon
UPDATE: Identity of State Trooper, surveillance footage released of deadly LR shooting
Video
UPDATE: Woman dies after shooting Thursday in Little Rock, police say
UPDATE: LRPD investigating homicide at house of man shot and killed by ASP
Video
Stimulus check round 2: Where we stand on more relief money for Americans