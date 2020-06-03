Gracie Black

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Ferguson elects first female African American mayor
Video
Top Stories
1 in 5 nursing homes had at least one COVID-19 death, according to federal data
Video
Gov. DeWine says hosting RNC in Ohio ‘not something we would volunteer to do’
Video
Controversial radio hosts fired over racially charged comments
Video
Findings on DNA damage repair published by UAMS cancer researcher
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
Pirates’ Archer out for the season following surgery
Top Stories
Germany won’t punish players for George Floyd protests
F1 says racing will continue if driver tests positive
The Latest: Tottenham says person at club positive for virus
AP sources: IMG Academy, MGM top WNBA list of sites to play
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Newsfeed Now
Gracie Black
2020 Yearbook
Posted:
Jun 3, 2020 / 10:27 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 3, 2020 / 10:27 AM CDT
She’s a 2020 graduate of Russellville High School.
Trending Stories
Governor of Arkansas declares ‘State of Emergency’
LRPD investigating homicide at Napa Valley Apartments
Two critically injured in shooting at Cleveland Street and Cantrell Road; LRPD says it’s not related to protests
Video
Dozens arrested during protests Tuesday in Little Rock
Video
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. addresses protest in Little Rock, issues 8 p.m. curfew
Video