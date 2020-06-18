Logan Plumlee

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Congressman Womack announces $3,579,000 USDA rural development grant in Flippin
Top Stories
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announces $40M infrastructure investment in Arkansas
ACHI board proposes five COVID-19 precautions for employers
Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing coming to College Station June 20
Gov. Hutchinson: Cities do not have greater authority than State of Arkansas on COVID-19 restrictions
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
Players counter with 70-game season, 10 more than MLB
Top Stories
Poulter sets pace and Spieth turns it around at Hilton Head
Florida Sen. Rubio introduces NIL bill to push NCAA changes
LA Story: Rams, Chargers to appear on ‘Hard Knocks’
The Latest: 1 Michigan St, 2 Michigan athletes test positive
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
UPDATE: Racing Commission gives top score to Gulfside Casino Partnership on Pope Co. casino proposal
Logan Plumlee
2020 Yearbook
Posted:
Jun 18, 2020 / 02:32 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 18, 2020 / 02:32 PM CDT
2020 honor graduate of White Hall High School.
Trending Stories
City of Little Rock drafts executive order requiring citizens to wear masks in public places
Video
Gov. Hutchinson: Cities do not have greater authority than State of Arkansas on COVID-19 restrictions
Video
CADC to begin providing Emergency Assistance for rent/mortgage and water payments effective immediately
UPDATE: Racing Commission gives top score to Gulfside Casino Partnership on Pope Co. casino proposal
Video
Maumelle Fire Department battling gas main explosion