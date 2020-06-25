Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
NASCAR releases photo of noose-shaped pull rope found in Bubba Wallace’s garage
Top Stories
Texas puts reopening on ‘pause’ as virus cases soar
Silver Alert: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Silver Alert: Wynne Police search for missing man
Dixie Chicks drop ‘dixie’ from name, now known as The Chicks
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
NASCAR releases photo of noose-shaped pull rope found in Bubba Wallace’s garage
Top Stories
Kentucky Derby, Oaks will run with limitations on spectators
ACC Commissioner Joh Swofford to retire next year
Vince Carter, 43, retires after record 22 NBA seasons
AP source: Heat’s Derrick Jones Jr. tests positive for virus
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Mikayla Stertmann
2020 Yearbook
Posted:
Jun 25, 2020 / 11:52 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 25, 2020 / 11:52 AM CDT
She’s a 2020 graduate of White Hall High School.
Trending Stories
Visitor finds 2.23-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park
Teen Facing up to 20 Years in Prison for Brutal Attack
Video
Susan G. Komen Arkansas cancels events, closing office
Video
Together Arkansas opioid response initiative endorsed by Arkansas Attorney General and Drug Director
Silver Alert: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man