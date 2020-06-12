Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
2019 Arkansas River flood, COVID-19, oil prices impacts Port of Little Rock
Top Stories
Carroll County inmate released may be COVID-19 positive; now missing
PCSO searching for burglary suspect
Judge denies O’Donnell’s request to drop capital murder charge
Road work requires lane Closures on Interstate 630 in Little Rock
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
AP Interview: NASCAR’S Bubba Wallace finds voice
Top Stories
NFL plans to observe Juneteenth as league holiday
Varner takes early 1-shot lead over Spieth at Colonial
What’s in a name? Cincinnati grapples with Marge Schott
MLB offers players 80% of prorated salaries, 72-game season
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Taylen Rhoden
2020 Yearbook
Posted:
Jun 12, 2020 / 02:28 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 12, 2020 / 02:28 PM CDT
She is a 2020 graduate of Monticello High School.
Trending Stories
ARDOT raising speed limit on highways and interstates
Nurse and firefighter recovering after being hit on I-430 while helping someone
Video
Weather
Arkansas Children’s experiences impact of COVID-19
Hospital issues statement on ‘serious public health emergency’ in Northwest Arkansas
Video