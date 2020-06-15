Zylar Taylor

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
2021 Oscars postponed due to pandemic
Top Stories
Agent: Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott tests positive for coronavirus
Governor Hutchinson to provide COVID-19 update today at 1:30 p.m.
Live
Application period for Arkansas public land alligator hunts open now
National Park Service seeks information from the public to help locate missing man
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
WNBA plans to play 2020 season in Florida starting late July
Top Stories
Agent: Cowboys star Elliott tested positive for coronavirus
The Latest: WVA football player tests positive for COVID-19
US Tennis Association intends to hold Open if government OKs
Diack at corruption trial: I should have been more vigilant
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Zylar Taylor
2020 Yearbook
Posted:
Jun 15, 2020 / 10:51 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 15, 2020 / 10:51 AM CDT
2020 honor graduate of Des Arc High School.
Trending Stories
Little Rock Walmarts close following Sunday afternoon protests
Gallery
Application period for Arkansas public land alligator hunts open now
FULL INTERVIEW: Razorbacks Land One of the Top Dual-Threat QB’s in the Nation, Lucas Coley
Video
Little Rock Police testifying to lawmakers about riots
Pine Bluff mall closing, tenants forced to leave by Monday
Video