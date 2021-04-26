FOX16 (KLRT) is the Little Rock, Arkansas FOX Network affiliate. The station is owned by Mission Broadcasting and operated by Nexstar Media Group.

FOX16 began broadcasting on June 26, 1983 providing brief news updates and public programming. In 2000, the station debuted its first local newscasts.

FOX16 News has a tradition of powerful hard news coverage. Our in-depth, investigative brand FOX16 Investigates, tackles stories that hold our leaders accountable and work to enrich our community. We believe in empowering and educating our audience through the platforms of television and the digital space by providing content with a purpose. We are a powerhouse community partner via our Victory over Violence program, which seeks to find solutions to fighting crime in our community.

The Arkansas Storm Team provides all FOX16 News weather coverage in partnership with our sister station KARK 4 News.

Our sports coverage is focused on local teams and each football season highlights Arkansas high school football action with its weekly Fearless Friday coverage.

FOX16 airs 17 hours of locally-produced newscasts each week. The weekday news programs include: FOX16 Good Day (7 a.m. – 9 a.m.), FOX16 News at 5:30 and FOX16 News at 9. [Click here to visit our Meet the Team page to get to know our news anchoring and reporting staff).

