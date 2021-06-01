KARZ-TV to upgrade signal to NEXTGEN-TV on June 30

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As part of our continuing mission to bring you the best TV has to offer, Z42 will be upgrading our broadcast signal to the next generation of television, also known as ATSC 3.0 or NEXTGEN TV, effective June 30 at 10 a.m.

It is commonly accepted that this signal will provide better picture quality, be more resistant to interference and down the road, allow us to offer interactive features and localized emergency alerts.

If you currently receive KARZ z42 over the air, starting on June 30 after10 a.m. you will need to rescan your television set in order to continue to see all of Z42’s great programing for free.

For more information, visit TVAnswers.org or call 1-888-CALL-FCC (1-888-225-5322) and press 6.