LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Viewers trying to find their favorite programming on FOX 16 and CW Arkansas have multiple ways to watch their shows.

OVER THE AIR

One of the easiest ways to watch FOX 16 is by using an over-the-air antenna. Many units can be purchased for $20 or less, with multiple options for internal or external setup.

Some things to consider when placing your antenna.

First, see where your home is compared to our broadcast tower using a map like the one on AntennaWeb.org.

If you are using an outdoor antenna, make sure you have it placed as high as you can, which gives you the best possible reception. You will also want to make sure the antenna is out of the way of branches and other obstructions.

If you are using an indoor antenna, make sure that you are trying to keep obstructions out of the way of it to keep signals from being blocked. Placing it on a window or even attaching it to a window works well.

You will also want to try to keep antennas away from metal, which can interfere with signals from broadcast towers.

With indoor antennas, try different placements in your home to find the ideal location to get the best reception.

In addition to getting FOX 16 and CW Arkansas, viewers using an antenna can also pick up a number of secondary channels, including:

ION Mystery

Rewind-TV

ION

Defy-TV

True Real

USING A SMART DEVICE

Do you already have a smart TV or a device like a Roku, Amazon FireTV stick or AppleTV to watch streaming content? You can also use those same devices to watch our programming.

FOX 16 is available on multiple streaming services, including Hulu + Live TV, YouTubeTV and fuboTV. Prices for these services can start from $65-$70 per month, with YouTubeTV and fuboTV offering free trials.

You can also view most FOX and CW programming on demand. Both networks offer apps for smart devices that will let viewers watch content on demand and some content live.