LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A power outage on Shinall Mountain Friday morning is impacting the transmission of the signal for FOX 16.

Power crews are on-site working to restore service now.

The loss of power means there currently is no over-the-air signal for FOX 16 or KASN/CW Arkansas.

Our crews are working as quickly as possible to restore the signal for viewers. Please check back here where we will be providing updates.