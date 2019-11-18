Achor Family Pharmacy

Services

Medication Management Consulting

Face-to-Face Access: Providing each patient receiving a dispensed medication from our pharmacy ready access to unscheduled face-to-face meetings with a pharmacist

Medication Reconciliation: Comparing a patient’s medication orders to all of the medications the patient has been taking to avoid medication errors.

Clinical Medication Synchronization: Aligning a patient’s routine refills to be filled at the same time each month and in conjunction pharmacist’s clinical disease state management and monitoring, to progress toward desired therapeutic goals

Comprehensive Medication Reviews: Providing a systemic assessment of medications to identify medication-related problems, prioritize those problems, and create a patient-specific plan to resolve them working with the extended healthcare team

Personal Medication Record: Creating a comprehensive list of current patient medications manually or from dispensing software

Education Classes

Diabetes

High Blood Pressure

High Cholesterol

Asthma

Lifestyle Management

New Mothers & Medications

Tobacco Cessation

Travel Vaccines

Our pharmacy stocks all recommended vaccines for anyone 7 years of age and older. We also have trained pharmacists who offer travel consults for immunizations needed for out of country travel. Make sure to think of us when you’re planning your next trip!

Kids

We love our kids and value their health. Because of this, we are excited to enroll your children in our Free Vitamin Program! We also know it can be hard to get your children to take their medicine if it tastes “icky”, so we have a variety of flavors we can add to any of their liquid medications.

Compounding

No matter what age or stage of life, we are here for you. We prepare medications that are tailored to you, your children, and even your pet’s specific needs.

Kid-friendly medications

Hormone replacement

Pet medications