For all of your concrete slab lifting needs in Little Rock, AR, choose Airlift Concrete Experts to help. We offer concrete slab repair and concrete raising for uneven, crumbled, or cracked concrete slabs. Whether you have a damaged driveway, patio, porch, or garage floor, we’ve got you covered!

Our company offers superior concrete leveling services throughout the entire state of Arkansas. Our concrete experts will level and raise concrete by a process called polyjacking. Repairing your concrete with polyjacking is a quick and affordable alternative to replacing it – sometimes being less than half the cost.

Our polyjacking and slab jacking services at Airlift Concrete Experts are a cost-effective way to lift, level, and repair concrete that has been damaged. If you live in Little Rock, Arkansas or surrounding areas and you have problems with your concrete, call one of our concrete experts today. We would be happy to give you a free consultation. Let us be your Arkansas concrete expert for all of your concrete floor or slab leveling needs.

Over time, concrete surfaces tend to crack and deteriorate depending on the soil conditions beneath the surface of the ground. If you have dehydrated soil, it can cause cracks and voids in your concrete. On the other hand, oversaturated soil can create swelling and unevenness in your concrete. Airlift Concrete Experts can fix any concrete issues you are facing. With polyjacking, we have restored:

Porch steps pulled away from patios

Uneven sidewalks

Cracked driveways

Sloping garages

Foundation failure

Airlift Concrete Experts has the professional tools and expertise to raise and level your concrete back to its original state while leaving it permanently water-resistant and stable for years to come.

We Serve the Following Areas:

LITTLE ROCK, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, CONWAY, PINE BLUFF, HOT SPRINGS, BENTON, SHERWOOD, JACKSONVILLE, CABOT, BRYANT, HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, MAUMELLE, ARKADELPHIA, MAGNOLIA, MALVERN, CAMDEN, EL DORADO, RUSSELLVILLE, SEARCY, EAST END, WHITE HALL, ALEXANDER