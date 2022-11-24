(Baptist Health) – With the holiday season and family gatherings approaching, it is common to put aside the idea of staying healthy.

If you are wondering how to keep yourself healthy for the holidays, here are five practical tips to help your overall well-being and ways to stay in shape during the holidays:

1. Get Vaccinated.

Protect yourself and your family before attending any family gatherings to avoid unexpected exposure to COVID-19. Make sure you are up-to-date on immunizations, like the flu or COVID-19 shot, to keep you and your family safe.

To find more information on COVID-19, including testing and vaccination locations, visit this link.

2. Choose Healthy Meal Choices.

The key to keeping your immune system strong also lies in a good diet. You need to include whole foods in your diet to make sure you give your body the nutrients it needs–So go for nutritional options! Also, choose healthy and less processed alternatives.

Here are some healthy ideas for your favorite traditional dishes:

Swap mayonnaise for Greek yogurt.

Swap cheesy sauces for low-fat cheese sauce or vegetable-based sauces

Swap white bread for whole-grain bread

Always go for grilled or baked foods, not fried

These helpful tips will allow you to make healthy eating choices during the holiday season.

3. Stay Active.

Don’t let the weather, family gatherings, or the food during the holiday celebrations interfere with your goals to stay fit and active. You may want to consider beginning your day by getting at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise! Workout routines can help you channel your stress and enhance your overall well-being.

These are three practical exercises that you can do at home or while traveling.

4. Take some time for yourself.

The holiday season can be an exciting but also stressful time. With things to do like shopping for gifts, attending gatherings, or cooking your favorite holiday favorites, take some time for yourself, and do what you prefer the most. Reading, continuing to watch a favorite series, listening to your favorite music, or preparing a new recipe at home can be good options for yourself.

Don’t stress! Enjoy this season following these tips to avoid holiday stress

5. Set Goals

Dedicating time to yourself can help you meditate and reflect on the goals you have achieved this year. So think about what you can do better, and start with small changes to reach your new year’s resolutions.

Staying healthy this holiday season is possible! Follow these tips and have a happy and merry season.

