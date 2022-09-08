(Baptist Health) – The recipe below makes 3 servings.

Ingredients:

1 pint strawberries, hulled

2 medium bananas, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks

1/2 cup fat-free strawberry or plain yogurt

4 ounces orange juice

1 teaspoon light honey

3 cups ice cubes

3 whole strawberries for garnish

Directions:

In a blender, combine all the ingredients except 1 1/2 cups of the ice cubes, and puree until smooth.

Add the remaining ice; blend until smooth.

Pour into tall glasses, and garnish with whole strawberries.

Each serving provides an excellent source of vitamin C.

Nutrition information

Serving size: 1/3 of recipe. Amount per serving: 150 calories, 0.5g total fat (0g saturated fat), 0mg cholesterol, 35g carbohydrates, 4g protein, 4g dietary fiber, 40mg sodium.

Source: Produce for Better Health Foundation