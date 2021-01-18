Living Well: New robotic treatment for enlarged prostates

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– Baptist Health and Arkansas Urology are the first in the state to offer a new robotic treatment for men who are experiencing an enlarged prostate. Steve Uhrynowycz, 64, has had an enlarged prostate for several years. Uhrynowycz says he’s tried medication and the UroLift procedure to treat Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia or BPH, but his prostate kept enlarging. It wasn’t until he learned about Aquablation Therapy.

“It was just amazing to me that they could take out 70% of the prostate and there not be any side effects at all,” says Steve Uhrynowycz, BPH Patient.

The new, minimally invasive surgical tool aims to lower urinary tract symptoms in men. Dr. Tim Langford is impressed with Aquablation Therapy and the positive outcomes.

“We can make a surgical map of the prostate. We can determine very precisely what part of the tissue, what part of the prostate we want to destroy or open up and which part we don’t want to destroy,” says Tim Langford, Baptist Health MD.

Uhrynowycz got the procedure last year, “Oh it was wonderful. Smooth operation, Did never have any pain, haven’t had any pain since the operation and results were excellence.”

50 percent of men ages 51 to 60 have BPH. Dr. Langford says it’s purely genetic. If left untreated, BPH could cause irreversible damage to the bladder, kidney, or cause urinary incontinence.

“Always having to know where a bathroom is, loss of sleep, it can even impact their sex lives and their relationships,” says Dr. Langford.

Clinical studies show Aquablation Therapy is proven to significantly reduce teh chances of sexual dysfunction and incontinence. It’s the first FDA-cleared surgical robot that utilizes automated tissue resection or the treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms. It combines real-time, multi-dimensional imaging, automated robotic technology, and heat-free waterjet ablation technology for targeted, controlled and immediate removal of prostate tissue.

“Anyone who has an enlarged prostate knows what I’m talking about when I say it helps your daily situation,” says Uhrynowycz.

Aquablation offers long-term relief with low rates of irreversible complications. Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock will also offer this technology soon.

To learn more about Aquablation or to schedule an appointment, call Baptist Health HealthLine at 1-888-BAPTIST.