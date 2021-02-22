5 steps to clean hands

Keeping your hands clean is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of infection and illness. The best way to keep your hands germ-free? Wash them well with soap and water. Here’s a look at the five steps involved in good handwashing.

STEP ONE: Wet your hands with clean, running water (it can be warm or cold). Apply soap.

STEP TWO: Rub your hands together to make a lather. Scrub hands well all over—make sure to scrub the backs of your hands, between your fingers and under your nails.

STEP THREE: Continue rubbing your hands for at least 20 seconds—that’s about as long as it takes to hum the “Happy Birthday” song from beginning to end twice.

STEP FOUR: Rinse your hands well under running water.

STEP FIVE: Dry off using a clean towel, or air-dry.

Don’t have access to soap and water? Hand sanitizer can be a good alternative.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention