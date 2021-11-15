Are you washing your face the right way?

(Baptist Health) – The internet is loaded with simple tricks that may be trickier than they are trustworthy. But here’s one that really can help you look and feel your best: Pay attention to your face-washing routine.
Washing your face regularly and correctly can help you have healthy-looking skin, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD).
The right way to wash
1. Wet your face with warm (not hot) water and apply a gentle face cleanser. Use your fingertips.
2. Rinse your face. Again, use warm water.
3. Pat your face dry with a soft towel.
4. Moisturize, especially if you need to relieve dry skin. This locks in moisture for that great-looking glow. Be extra careful with the soft skin around your eyes.
If you have a skin condition, such as acne or rosacea, follow your doctor’s advice about washing and caring for your skin.
Avoid these common skin-care mistakes
- Washing too often. Try not to wash your face more than twice a day, such as in the morning and at night. The exception to this twice-a-day rule? You’ll also want to wash your face if you’re sweating, such as after working out. Try to do so as soon as you can.
- Using regular bar soaps, which often have harsh, moisture-sapping ingredients, or facial cleaners that contain abrasive ingredients or alcohol.
- Scrubbing your skin or using a washcloth. This can irritate your face.
