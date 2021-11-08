Building resilience: A quick guide

(Baptist Health) – The past year or so has been full of challenges. In difficult times, it can be hard to cope with feelings of stress, anxiety and sadness. But you can take steps to build your resilience—your ability to face and bounce back from hardship, loss or change.

As the pandemic continues, resilience is more important than ever. Here are a few activities you can do to cope with stress and build resilience today.

Accept your feelings. You might feel as if you need to be brave or tough, but it’s normal to feel sad or overwhelmed at times. According to HelpGuide, denying your emotions can make it harder to cope with them. Take a moment to acknowledge what you feel, even if it’s unpleasant.

Take control. You might not be able to take charge of every problem. For example, you can’t control the ways the pandemic might affect your family, health or work. But focusing on how you will respond to those changes—like hunting for a new job or spending time with a friend who needs support—can help you move forward, according to HelpGuide. Try this pen-and-paper activity:

Jot down the things you can’t control. Write down the things you can control. Tell yourself to let go of worries about the things you can’t control. Plan your next steps using the list of things you can control.

Look at your past. Take a moment to remember challenges you’ve faced before. Think about how you got through them. Remind yourself that you’ve faced tough situations before, and trust that you can do it again. Use the lessons you’ve learned to help yourself move forward. Even remembering what actions didn’t help can prepare you to cope better in the future, says HelpGuide.

Set a daily routine. Sticking to a consistent routine can help you feel in control, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Don’t compromise on the things that get you out of bed every day and refuel you. Try to:

Commit to a regular sleep schedule.

Block out time for exercise.

Make time for family and friends.

Spend time outdoors.

Schedule time for activities and hobbies you enjoy.

Lean on others. Asking friends and family for help can be what you need to get out of a difficult situation, physically and mentally. Tell someone how you are feeling—and ask how they’re doing too. Helping others cope can help you feel less isolated, according to CDC.

Ready to move forward and help others do the same? Share these tips with a friend and check out this guide to helping the teen in your life cope with stress.