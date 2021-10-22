COVID-19 vaccines by the numbers

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

(Baptist Health) -There’s a lot of conflicting information out there about COVID-19 vaccines. And it can sometimes be confusing trying to sort fact from fiction. But if you’re wondering how popular vaccines really are, a quick look at the numbers can help.

Here’s an overview of where things stood at the end of September 2021, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation and other sources (as noted).

How many people are already vaccinated?

77% of people ages 12 and up have received at least one COVID-19 shot.*

How does it look in different age groups?

85% of people ages 65 and older have had at least one COVID-19 shot.

72% of people 50 to 64 have had at least one dose.

66% of people 30 to 49 have had at least one dose.

68% of people 18 to 29 have had at least one shot.

62% of children 16 to 17 have had at least one shot.*

54% of children 12 to 15 have had at least one shot.*

Adults 18 to 29 saw one of the biggest increases in vaccination rates between July and September 2021: an increase of 11 percentage points.

Why do people choose to get vaccinated?

39% of people said they were concerned about the Delta variant.

38% said they were worried about hospitals being full of COVID-19 patients.

36% said they had a loved one who became seriously ill or died from the virus.

35% said that the vaccines allowed them to travel and enjoy other activities again.

How many people intend to get a booster shot?

55% of fully vaccinated Americans say they will definitely get a booster shot if recommended.

26% say they will probably get a booster shot if recommended.

How many lives have the vaccines saved so far?

It’s hard to say for sure. But a report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) sheds some light on one vulnerable slice of the population: seniors. Between January and May 2021, HHS estimates that vaccines may have prevented:

39,000 deaths among Medicare members.

107,000 hospitalizations among Medicare members.

265,000 cases of COVID-19 among Medicare members.

*According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.