Fitness friends are back

(Baptist Health) – Got your COVID-19 shots? If so, here’s a perk worth celebrating: You don’t have to stick to solo workouts anymore.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says it’s now safe for people who are fully vaccinated to be together with others up close, unmasked, both indoors and out. So for the first time in more than a year, you can meet up with a walking club, take a group class at a gym or play some pickup basketball.

Friends = fitness mojo

Working out with others is fun and can help keep you motivated to continue. Out of practice at group exercise? Dive back in with some of these ideas.

Break out of the ordinary. Now that you can get out and about, you can explore more adventurous workouts with friends, like:

Ballroom dancing.

Hiking.

Martial arts.

Paddleboarding.

Rock climbing.

Cater to your competitive side (or lack thereof). Enjoy company but dislike competition? Try a running club, water aerobics or a dance class. Like a little healthy competition? Seek out tennis partners, join an adult soccer or softball league, find a regular pickup basketball game, or join a volleyball team.

Just play. If you’ve got grandkids you’re seeing again, playing with them can add fun exercise to your day. With young kids, play moving games like tag or “red light, green light.” With older kids, go on nature hikes or teach them how to play tennis. Even gardening can be a good workout.

With a little help from your friends and loved ones, you can enjoy exercising—and some much-needed togetherness—again.

The missing piece

Missing that one special friend who always kept you motivated? If they’re still not sure about being vaccinated, here are some ways to help them find their reasons to do it.