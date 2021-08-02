Hepatitis C: What you need to know

Amazing Tips
Posted: / Updated:

(Baptist Health) – 5 must-know facts about hepatitis C:

  1. It’s a potentially deadly virus that is spread through blood, and it’s highly infectious—10 times more so than HIV.
  2. At least half of all people living with hepatitis C don’t know they have the virus.
  3. The only way to know if you’re infected is to have a blood test.
  4. Everyone 18 and older should be tested at least once. In addition:
    • All pregnant women should be tested during each pregnancy.
    • Children born to an infected mother also should be tested.
    • Regular testing is recommended for people receiving maintenance hemodialysis and for people who inject and share needles or other drug preparation equipment.
  5. There is currently no vaccine for hepatitis C, but new treatments may cure the virus.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Amazing Tips

Trending Stories