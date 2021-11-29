How to handle heartburn

(Baptist Health) – You knew it from those country songs: Sometimes feeling like your heart is on fire is not a good thing.

Lifestyle changes can often provide relief from heartburn.

Heartburn, or acid indigestion, actually has nothing to do with your heart. The most common symptom is burning chest pain that begins behind your breastbone and moves upward to the neck and throat. It may feel like food is backing up into the mouth, leaving a bitter taste.

What it is

The muscle that connects the esophagus with the stomach, called the lower esophageal sphincter (LES), acts as a valve to stop food and stomach acids from flowing back up the esophagus. But if the LES is weakened, stomach acids back up and cause the unpleasant sensations of heartburn.

Causes

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), causes of heartburn can include:

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). GERD is a chronic condition caused by the routine backup of stomach contents into the esophagus.

Simple solutions

Most people with heartburn can find relief by changing their lifestyle and diet. Your doctor can work with you to develop a plan that may include:

Losing weight. This is no easy task, but many overweight people find relief from heartburn when they slim down.

As uncomfortable as it is, heartburn is seldom life-threatening. If your symptoms persist, there are a number of treatments that can help you feel better.

A small number of people who don’t respond to lifestyle changes or medications may need surgery.