Incontinence: When it’s time to say something

(Baptist Health) – It’s common to feel a little embarrassed to talk to your doctor about bladder control problems. But it’s a conversation worth having. Treatment can give you back some control so that you can live life the way you want to.

Leaking during the course of a normal day or without warning.

A sudden urge to go that comes out of nowhere.

Not reaching a bathroom in time when you need to go.

Wetting the bed while you sleep.

Needing to go eight or more times during the day.

Sources: American Academy of Family Physicians; National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

Don’t stay silent. Try these tips to start a conversation with your doctor.