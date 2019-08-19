1  of  2
Breaking News
FL orthodontist indicted for bribery and fraud scheme with former AR state senator Gun brought to Fordyce High School by 8th grader, officials say

Is your child’s backpack too heavy?

Amazing Tips
Posted: / Updated:

When you lift your child’s school backpack, does it sometimes feel like it weighs more than they do? Or maybe you’ve watched with concern while your child struggles to lift a loaded backpack and put it on, leaning forward while wearing it. Perhaps your child even complains about numbness or tingling from carrying such a heavy load.

You’re not wrong to worry. Heavy backpacks can cause harm to young shoulders and backs, giving children pain and poor posture.

Fortunately, choosing the right pack and loading it properly can help keep your child injury-free. The infographic below offers helpful tips.

https://healthinfo.baptist-health.com/health-library/story/67405c53-a6e6-40c6-970f-e947cadafdf4?fbclid=IwAR1nRuUKT81fEVj2-GG69zc5AgBiGyD7D9znDGZg-wXKTwCBjY7xtxplU_w

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story
Nutrition.jpg
Fitness.jpg
TellYourSTory.jpg

Your life is an amazing journey, and our purpose is to guide you to health, heal you from sickness or injury, support your recovery and celebrate health in all forms. Here you'll find healthy resources, tips and inspiring stories so you can continue to be amazing. CLICK HERE for more Amazing stories and information.

 

More Amazing Tips