Is your child’s backpack too heavy?

When you lift your child’s school backpack, does it sometimes feel like it weighs more than they do? Or maybe you’ve watched with concern while your child struggles to lift a loaded backpack and put it on, leaning forward while wearing it. Perhaps your child even complains about numbness or tingling from carrying such a heavy load.

You’re not wrong to worry. Heavy backpacks can cause harm to young shoulders and backs, giving children pain and poor posture.

Fortunately, choosing the right pack and loading it properly can help keep your child injury-free. The infographic below offers helpful tips.

https://healthinfo.baptist-health.com/health-library/story/67405c53-a6e6-40c6-970f-e947cadafdf4?fbclid=IwAR1nRuUKT81fEVj2-GG69zc5AgBiGyD7D9znDGZg-wXKTwCBjY7xtxplU_w