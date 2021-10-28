Keep kids safe this Halloween

(Baptist Health) – Halloween should be a night filled only with treats. Yet every year, kids are injured—sometimes seriously—because they’re too excited to watch out for cars, masks block their sight or a knife slips when they’re carving pumpkins.

To keep the trick-or-treaters in your family safe this Halloween, follow these tips from the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the American Academy of Pediatrics and Safe Kids Worldwide:

Make costumes safe. For example, to make kids more visible at night, have them wear light-colored costumes, and decorate both costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers.

Also see that kids:

Dress up with nontoxic face paint and makeup instead of masks. Wearing a mask could block your child’s vision.

Wear costumes, wigs and accessories that are clearly labeled as flame-resistant.

Don’t carry a sword or stick that is sharp and potentially dangerous.

Never wear nonprescription, decorative contact lenses, which can cause serious eye infections and permanent vision loss.

Set ground rules for trick-or-treating. Any child younger than 12 needs to be accompanied by an adult when trick-or-treating, particularly when crossing streets. Older kids need to tell parents precisely where in the neighborhood they’ll be knocking on doors. They also need to agree on a specific time to show up back at home and to carry a cellphone for emergencies.

In addition, all kids should be reminded to:

Always use sidewalks when they’re available. When sidewalks aren’t available, kids should walk on the far edge of the street, facing traffic.

Never cross between parked cars, use alleys or cut across yards.

Only go to homes with a porch light on, and never enter a home or car for a treat.

Always carry a flashlight with fresh batteries.

Throw away any candy that is unwrapped or has a wrapper that is torn.

Take care with pumpkins. Don’t let small children carve pumpkins. Let them draw a face with a marker, and then carve the pumpkin yourself.

Some other pumpkin safety tips:

If older kids carve pumpkins, have them use a pumpkin carving kit or a knife specifically designed for carving.

Consider using a flashlight or glow stick instead of a candle to light pumpkins.

Always place candle-lit pumpkins on a sturdy table, away from curtains and other flammable objects.

Keep your home safe

Even if you don’t have trick-or-treaters in your family, if you’re handing out candy you should follow these precautions: