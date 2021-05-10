Listen to your legs: 5 warning signs of peripheral artery disease

(Baptist Health) – Peripheral artery disease (PAD) is a circulation problem that can cause you to have trouble walking or even raise your risk of limb loss. The good news? If you have PAD, treatment and healthy changes can help you manage your symptoms and avoid serious complications.

Scroll on to learn about five key warning signs of PAD. You should tell your doctor if you notice any of them.

1. LEG PAIN WHILE MOVING

The most common PAD symptom is leg pain that starts during exercise—such as walking or climbing stairs—and stops after you rest. It can feel like aching, heaviness or cramping. Unlike arthritis, the pain occurs in the calf, thigh, hip or foot muscles—not in the joints.

In severe cases, you may feel this pain at rest too.

2. POOR WOUND HEALING

Poor circulation in your legs and feet can cause cuts, scrapes and sores on your legs and feet to heal slowly. Some wounds may not heal at all, which makes them more likely to get infected.

3. POOR NAIL OR HAIR GROWTH

People with PAD may lose the hair on their legs. And their toenails may stop growing.

4. A COLD OR DISCOLORED FOOT

Reduced blood flow can cause one foot to feel colder to the touch than the other. It may also look paler than usual.

Warning: You should seek medical help right away if you suddenly can’t feel or move a foot that is cold, blue or pale. These can be signs of a medical emergency.

5. NUMBNESS OR WEAKNESS

PAD can cause weakness, numbness, or a “pins and needles” sensation in a foot or leg. This could cause you to lose your balance when you walk.

