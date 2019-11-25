Mashed sweet potatoes and turnips

View step-by-step instructions
Makes 4 servings.
Ingredients
1 medium sweet potato (about 3/4 pound), peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces
1 medium turnip, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces
1 tablespoon canola oil
1/2 cup diced onion
1/4 cup finely diced Italian parsley
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1/4 cup shredded reduced-fat Swiss or Gruyère cheese
Directions
- In large pot, place steamer filled with potatoes and turnips.
- Add 2 cups water, cover and bring to boil.
- Steam until tender, about 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in small skillet, in oil, sauté onion and parsley over medium heat for 5 minutes.
- In large bowl, place tender potatoes and turnips, and mash with large fork.
- Stir in onion, parsley and oil from pan.
- Season mixture to taste with salt and pepper.
- Lightly coat baking dish with oil spray, and add potato mixture, pressing down evenly.
- Top with cheese and broil for 2 to 3 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and lightly browned.
Nutrition information
Serving size: 1/4 of recipe. Amount per serving: 121 calories, 4g total fat (less than 1g saturated fat), 18g carbohydrates, 4g protein, 3g dietary fiber, 65mg sodium.