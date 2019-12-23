Safety Tips for the Holidays

Your Christmas wish list certainly doesn’t include a holiday-related injury.

Every year, thousands of injuries occur due to falls, cuts and shocks related to holiday lights, decorations and Christmas trees. Here are some tips from Baptist Health to help keep your season a merry and magical time of year.

Three Ways to Stay Safe During the Holidays

Trouble-Free Toys

Make sure toys are properly inspected. Many products pose issues for safety such as choking hazards or sharp edges. Remove strings and ribbons from presents before giving them to young children.

Avoid Fire Hazards

Most residential fires occur during the winter months. Keep candles away from trees and curtains. Never leave fireplaces, stoves or candles unattended. Turn off decorative lights when you go to bed or leave the house.

Food Safety

Be sure to keep hot liquids and foods away from the edges of counters and tables, where they can be easily knocked over. Always thaw meat in the refrigerator, never on the countertop. Foods that require refrigeration should never be left at room temperature for more than two hours.

Keeping these tips in mind will help you celebrate the holidays safely, so you can focus on what matters most to you during this time of year. In the event of an illness or injury, Baptist Health is here to help you get back in the holiday spirit. With a network of family care clinics and urgent care centers, Baptist Health provides the care you need from the name you trust most.