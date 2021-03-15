Surprising and tasty sources of fiber

Eating foods that are rich in fiber is good for us.

Fiber keeps things moving through our digestive tract. It may help with weight control too—since it makes us feel full longer. It’s also heart-healthy with its positive effects on cholesterol. For people with diabetes, fiber can help reduce blood sugar levels after meals.

So what foods are high in fiber?

You can probably guess some—such as beans, whole grains like steel-cut oats, and fruits like prunes and apples. Here are a few other sources of fiber that might surprise you. (Fiber is measured in grams.)

HUMMUS

13.5 grams

(1 cup, store-bought)

AVOCADO

10 grams

(medium)

PEAS

8.8 grams

(1 cup)

RASPBERRIES

8 grams

(1 cup)

PEAR

7 grams

(large, with skin)

CHIA SEEDS

4.9 grams

(1 tablespoon)

ARTICHOKE HEARTS

4.8 grams

(½ cup, cooked)

BAKED POTATO

3.8 grams

(medium, with skin)

AIR-POPPED POPCORN

3.6 grams

(3 cups)

ALMOND BUTTER

3 grams

(2 tablespoons)

GROUND CINNAMON

2.8 grams

(2 teaspoons)

PEANUT BUTTER

1.6 grams

(2 tablespoons, smooth)

DARK CHOCOLATE

1 gram

(½ ounce)

What’s a good way to make sure you’re getting enough fiber?

Build your meals around veggies, fruits and whole grains. And don’t forget to read food labels.

Learn more about how fiber works in your body.

Sources: Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics; UpToDate; U.S. Department of Agriculture