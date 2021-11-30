Take time for your health this holiday season

(Baptist Health) – Do your health and your wallet a favor by fitting in a few doctor visits before 2021 flips to 2022.

Life can be busy—and it can be tempting to put off nonemergency care for another day. If you’ve met your annual deductible for 2021, now’s the perfect time to squeeze more benefits out of your health plan or use up your flexible spending account (FSA) before it expires and disappears at the end of the year. And it’s a great way to start 2022 as a healthier you.

Here are five ways to make the most of your benefits—and your health:

1. Tackle adult acne. A dermatology visit can help you finally get acne and other skin problems under control. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, treatments include medication, skin care regimens, injections, or laser or light therapy.

2. Beat bunions. Home treatment can help, but bunions tend not to go away on their own, according to the American Podiatric Medical Association. A podiatrist can help with treatments like padding and taping, medications, and even surgery.

3. Sleep better. If you’re feeling exhausted even after a full night’s sleep, let your doctor know. According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, an overnight sleep study can help you find the answers you need to catch more restful ZZZs.

4. Get help for chronic pain. Physical therapy can help you move better—and may even avoid the need for surgery, says the American Physical Therapy Association. Plus, you usually don’t need a referral for a PT evaluation.

5. Stock up on home COVID-19 tests. Keeping home tests on hand can help you decide if it’s safe to gather over the holidays. And according to the Internal Revenue Service, you can use your HSA, FSA or other health spending account to pay for the tests.

This holiday season, give yourself a gift by focusing on your health and well-being. It’s a smart investment that can bring you a very happy new year.

Catch up on checkups

Haven’t had your annual checkup or want to get a jump on 2022? Now is a great time to get on the schedule either in December or first thing in the new year.