The Top 5 Benefits of Telehealth

The rise of technology has made our lives easier in countless ways, and healthcare is no exception. Through telehealth services, also known as telemedicine or virtual care, healthcare providers can now treat patients for a range of conditions anytime, anywhere. Learn more about how telehealth makes healthcare more accessible and convenient than ever before by reading the benefits below.

BENEFIT 1: Reduce trips to see a provider.

Issues that require medical attention don’t always require a trip to see a provider. Through telehealth services, you can receive the treatment you need over a quick video chat using a smartphone, tablet or computer, and avoid making an unnecessary appointment at a clinic or after-hours visit to the ER for a nonemergency issue. If you do need to see a provider in person, your telehealth provider will direct you exactly where you need to go.

BENEFIT 2: Address issues as quickly as possible.

Going to the doctor in person requires time and planning, which may cause you to put off going to see a provider altogether. With telehealth, you can see a provider as soon as your issues arise, and get on the road to recovery as soon as possible.

BENEFIT 3: Cut back on costs associated with going to see a provider.

For most people, making a trip to see a provider requires paying for gas or transportation, taking time off work, and possibly securing childcare. For those who live in rural areas, it can even require costs associated with an overnight stay, such as meals and lodging. Telehealth eliminates these costs, as you can easily fit in an appointment at home or at work during a break.

BENEFIT 4: Save time.

Going to an in-person appointment for even the smallest, most minor issue can eat up hours of valuable time. A telehealth appointment is typically only 10 minutes and requires no travel time or sitting in a waiting room.

BENEFIT 5: Never compromise on quality of care.

Instead of choosing a provider simply because the location is close by or has short wait times, you can receive care from the name you trust most, when you need it most through telehealth.

Baptist Health Virtual Care

Telehealth offers patients an overwhelming host of benefits to help make their lives healthier, happier and more convenient. At Baptist Health, we provide a wide range of telemedicine services – and one of our newest is the Baptist Health Virtual Care app. Over a secure online connection, you can receive treatment for a variety of issues, including:

Acne

Allergies

Asthma

Back Strains

Bronchitis

Cold Sores

Conjunctivits (Pink Eye)

Common Cold

Influenza (Flu)

Minor Burns

Minor Injuries

Rashes

Sinus Infections

Sore Throat

Stomach Flu

Upper Respiratory

Illness

UTIs

And more

Through Baptist Health Virtual Care, you can put the benefits of telehealth at your fingertips, and access trusted care from our board-certified providers and pediatric practitioners anytime, anywhere. Download the app today.