What To Do If You Are Sick With COVID-19

(Baptist Health) – Those at lower risk for complications from COVID-19 can treat their symptoms at home in most cases, according to health officials.



However, if you or someone you know has developed warning signs for more serious illness such as the complications listed below, it is important to seek medical care immediately. (This list does not include all of the possible symptoms.)

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds, depending on skin tone

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility. Notify the operator that you or someone you know is seeking care for COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) offer the following tips for managing COVID-19 infection at home:

Do not leave your home, except to get medical care. Do not visit public areas. Monitor your symptoms carefully. Get rest and stay hydrated. Take over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen, to help you feel better and alleviate symptoms. Check yourself for fever at least twice a day. Stay in touch with your doctor and follow their care instructions. Most people should continue taking their regular medications. If you have a medical appointment, call the provider ahead and tell them you may have COVID-19. Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or use the inside of your elbow. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or clean your hands with alcohol-based sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Stay in a specific room and away from other people in your home as much as possible. Also, use a separate bathroom, if available. Avoid sharing personal items with other people in your household including dishes, towels, and bedding. Clean all high-touch surfaces such as counters, tabletops, and doorknobs.

In all cases, tell your close contacts that they may have been exposed to COVID-19. An infected person can spread COVID-19 starting 48 hours before the person has any symptoms or tests positive.

For more information about COVID-19, view additional resources at baptist-health.com or call the Baptist Health 24/7 COVID-19 information hotline at 1-888-BAPTIST.