Children need vaccines to help prevent a whole range of diseases. And parents may need a little help figuring out which vaccines are needed when.

Here’s a schedule of routine childhood vaccines from birth through 18 years old. Special circumstances—such as health conditions, international travel or a missed dose—may affect vaccine recommendations. Your doctor is your best resource for any questions you have. You can also learn more about vaccine recommendations at cdc.gov/vaccines/parents.

Protect your child from COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe for kids age 6 months and older. It can help them avoid getting very sick from the coronavirus. Make sure your child stays up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccine and boosters.

BIRTH TO 6 MONTHS

Hepatitis B: First dose at birth. Second dose at 1–2 months old. Third dose at 6–18 months.

Influenza: Annual vaccination (two doses) begins at 6 months.

Rotavirus: Can be given as a two-dose series at 2 and 4 months or a three-dose series at 2, 4 and 6 months.

Diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis: First dose at 2 months, second dose at 4 months, third dose at 6 months.

Haemophilus influenzae type b: Available as a three- or four-dose series. First dose at 2 months, second dose at 4 months. Third dose (for a four-dose series) at 6 months.

Pneumococcal conjugate: First dose at 2 months, second dose at 4 months, third dose at 6 months.

Inactivated poliovirus: First dose at 2 months, second dose at 4 months, third dose at 6–15 months.

7 TO 18 MONTHS

Diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis: Fourth dose at 15–18 months.

Hepatitis B: Third dose at 6–18 months. (See previous section.)

Haemophilus influenzae type b: Final dose at 12–15 months.

Pneumococcal conjugate: Fourth dose at 12–15 months.

Inactivated poliovirus: Third dose at 6–18 months. (See previous section.)

Influenza: Annual vaccination of one or two doses.

Measles, mumps, rubella: First dose at 12–15 months.

Varicella: First dose at 12–15 months.

Hepatitis A: First dose at 12 months, second dose at least 6 months later.

19 MONTHS TO 6 YEARS

Diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis: Fifth dose at 4–6 years.

Inactivated poliovirus: Fourth dose at 4–6 years.

Influenza: Annual vaccination of one or two doses.

Measles, mumps, rubella: Second dose at 4–6 years.

Varicella: Second dose at 4–6 years.

Hepatitis A: Second dose at least 6 months after first dose. (See previous section.)

7 TO 10 YEARS

Influenza: Annual vaccination of one or two doses until age 8. Thereafter, annual vaccination of one dose.

Human papillomavirus: Can start at age 9. Two- or three-dose series, depending on age at first vaccination.

11 TO 12 YEARS

Influenza: Annual vaccination.

Tetanus, diphtheria and acellular pertussis: One dose.

Human papillomavirus: Two- or three-dose series, can start at age 9. (See previous section.)

Meningococcal: First dose of two-dose series.

13 TO 15 YEARS

Influenza: Annual vaccination.

16 TO 18 YEARS

Influenza: Annual vaccination.

Meningococcal: Second dose at 16 years.

Meningococcal B: Two-dose series. Talk to your doctor about the ideal timing of this vaccine series for your child.

