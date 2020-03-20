Baptist Health Visitor Restrictions

All Baptist Health hospitals are allowing only one visitor per day, non-transferable, to visit patients who are not on special isolation precautions, with the exception of labor and delivery and postpartum. In labor and delivery and postpartum, two visitors are allowed per day, non-transferable. The NICU is limiting visitors to parents only – two visitors per day.

Any visitor should come and stay rather than making multiple trips in order to decrease traffic through the hospital.

They should also remain in the patient room at all times.

This includes critical care, surgical services and procedural areas.

Patients who are on special isolation in any care setting are not allowed in-person visitors, but coordination is being made with patients and their families to address communication via other means including phone calls and video messaging.

Children under the age of 15 are not allowed to visit Baptist Health’s medical centers, though care will continue for patients of all ages. This includes sibling visits in labor and delivery, postpartum and the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Normal visitation hours are 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Overnight guests are required to stay in the patient’s room and not leave the hospital from 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

All common areas such as public waiting areas and hospital cafeterias remain closed.

No visitors are allowed in behavioral health units.

End-of-life situations is allowed visitation at the discretion of the hospital clinical leadership, in conjunction with security.

Baptist Health’s hospitals have also implemented restrictions on entry points across the health care system, and continue to monitor guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for possible additional measures.

Those seeking entry into the system’s medical centers will be asked to sign in, designate who is visiting and answer the following health screening questions:

Do you have a fever?

Have you traveled outside the country within the last 14 days?

Do you have respiratory or flu-like symptoms?

Have you had close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19?

These restrictions on visitation are intended to keep Baptist Health patients, visitors, caregivers and facilities safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.