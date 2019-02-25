Child abuse: How to recognize it and what to do

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

You can help protect a mistreated child by recognizing the four types of abuse and their warning signs:

You may notice repeated, unexplained bruises, burns, bite marks and other injuries on a child who is the victim of physical abuse . The child may also be exceptionally nervous around adults and may be fearful of leaving school or other safe environments. The abuser (often a family member) may be unwilling to discuss the child's injuries—or may provide either unconvincing or conflicting explanations for them. He or she may also typically describe the child in a negative way or have a history of drug or alcohol abuse.

In the case of neglect, you may notice a very young child routinely left alone at home. You may also become aware of a child with a severe illness or injury that has not been medically treated. Or you may see a child frequently dressed in clothes that aren't appropriate for the weather. At school, a neglected youngster may beg or try to steal food from a classmate. The abuser may seem indifferent to the child or appear depressed, apathetic or irrational.

You might suspect sexual abuse if a child suddenly becomes preoccupied with sexual behavior, words and parts of the body. His or her behavior may also change dramatically in other ways. For instance, a toilet-trained child may regress and start wetting the bed or soiling underwear. A child may also act up in school, appear fearful or clingy, have inexplicable physical complaints or become overly anxious about a doctor's exam. The abuser may be overly protective of the child and severely limit the child's contact with other children—especially children of the opposite sex. In addition, the abuser may complain of marital difficulties.

You may have reason to suspect emotional abuse when a child is constantly and severely blamed, humiliated or criticized. Though such abuse does not leave visible scars, the damage done is still considerable. The child may find it hard to make friends, have a hard time learning, or be pushy and hostile. The child may also become exceptionally sad and even self-destructive. Along with verbally terrorizing the child, the abuser may be completely unconcerned about the child's well-being. For example, he or she may refuse offers of help for problems the child may be having at school or elsewhere.

When you suspect abuse

If you suspect a child is being maltreated, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 800.422.4453. It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

However, do use common sense when considering the possibility of abuse, cautions the American Academy of Pediatrics. Normal, active children suffer plenty of bruises and bumps as a result of everyday play. Typically, these bruises are on bony areas (such as the knees, elbows and shins).

In contrast, bruises on the stomach, cheeks, ears, buttocks, mouth or thighs should be more seriously considered; they can signal abuse. Black eyes, bite marks and burns the size of cigarettes also demand serious attention.

Remember, an adult who abuses a child once may do it again. So whenever you're worried that a child may suffer from abuse, you need to take action.