(Baptist Health) – COVID-19 may raise your risk for diabetes, according to new research. Studies have found an increased risk for both children and adults.

COVID-19 and adult diabetes

A recent study in The Lancet found an increased risk for type 2 diabetes after COVID-19. The researchers looked at Veterans Administration (VA) records of more than 180,000 people who had COVID-19 and compared them to people who hadn’t had the virus. They also compared them to records from before the start of the pandemic.

Here’s what they found:

People who’d had COVID-19 were about 40% more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes in the next year.

99% of people diagnosed with diabetes had type 2 diabetes. That is the most common kind of diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The risk for diabetes was higher among people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 than in people with mild cases.

The risk for diabetes was higher among people with other risk factors for diabetes, such as obesity.

Even people whose cases were mild and who did not have risk factors for diabetes were more likely to have diabetes after COVID-19.

COVID-19 and diabetes in kids

Children may also have a higher risk of diabetes after COVID-19, according to a report from CDC.

CDC researchers looked at two sets of insurance records for children under age 18 who had COVID-19. They studied records of more than 400,000 kids who had COVID-19 in the HealthVerity insurance database. They also looked at more than 80,000 kids who had COVID-19 in the IQVIA insurance database. They compared them to similar groups who did not have COVID-19. They also compared them to records of children who had other respiratory viruses before the pandemic.

The researchers found that:

In the HealthVerity group, kids who had COVID-19 were 31% more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes than kids who didn’t get the coronavirus.

In the IQVIA group, the risk of developing diabetes was 166% higher among kids who had had COVID-19, compared to kids who did not.

Kids who had COVID-19 were 116% more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes than kids who had other respiratory infections before the pandemic.

This study did not separate type 1 and type 2 diabetes. And the two sets of data led to different results. But both sets found an increased risk after a COVID-19 infection.

There is still more to learn about how COVID-19 might raise the risk for diabetes. And we don’t yet know if the effect is temporary. Scientists are continuing to study the issue.

Consider a screening

Many people with diabetes don’t know they have it, according to CDC. But it can still harm your health.

That’s why screening for type 2 diabetes is so important. This tool can help you decide if you should be screened. And if you or your child has had COVID-19, your provider can help you understand your risk—and how you can lower it.