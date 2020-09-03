Geriatric Orthopedic Care and Fractures

The risk of bone fractures and orthopedic trauma significantly increases with age. In fact, more than 90 percent of those hospitalized for hip fractures are over the age of 65. If you or a loved one is older than 65, learn more about geriatric fractures, treatment options and prevention techniques below.

Geriatric Orthopedic Fractures

Symptoms

The signs of a geriatric fracture may involve an obvious injury from an accident or fall, but they can also be indicated by the onset of pain in a concentrated area along with any of the following:

Difficulty moving the area

Pain and swelling

Obvious deformity

Warmth, bruising or redness

Inability to put weight on that extremity

